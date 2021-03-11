U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell criticizes Capitol security as overreaction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he is "extremely uncomfortable" with the continued high level of security at the U.S. Capitol, noting that there are currently no serious threats against Congress.

"With all this razor wire around the complex, it reminds me of my last visit to Kabul," McConnell told reporters at a press conference.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)