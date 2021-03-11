Left Menu

Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The former federal prosecutor also inherits sensitive ongoing investigations including one involving the new Democratic president's son. "I'm voting to confirm Judge Garland because of his long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert," McConnell said before the vote.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:19 IST
Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played a key role in denying him a spot on the Supreme Court in 2016.

The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 70-30 to confirm Garland as the top U.S. law enforcement official, with a number of Republicans including McConnell and former Judiciary Committee chairmen Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley joining the chamber's Democrats in support. Garland, 68, will assume the post at a time of heightened concern about domestic extremism. He takes over a Justice Department that Republican former President Donald Trump repeatedly sought to bend to his will. The former federal prosecutor also inherits sensitive ongoing investigations including one involving the new Democratic president's son.

"I'm voting to confirm Judge Garland because of his long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert," McConnell said before the vote. "His left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream." His confirmation represented some measure of vindication for Garland. The Senate in 2016, then controlled by Republicans, refused to consider his nomination to the Supreme Court by Democratic President Barack Obama and declined even to give him a confirmation hearing. By doing so, the Republicans, led by then-Majority Leader McConnell, enabled a Republican president, Trump, in 2017 to fill a Supreme Court vacancy with a conservative justice.

Garland was nominated by Biden to lead a department in the midst of intensive investigations into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump. Garland has called the attack "heinous" and promised to make the investigation among his top priorities. Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection with the incident including members of right-wing extremist groups. During his confirmation hearing, Garland on Feb. 22 pledged to restore confidence in the department and protect it from political meddling. Trump repeatedly interfered in Justice Department matters, applying pressure to go easy on his friends and allies ensnared in criminal investigations and to target political foes.

Democrats accused former attorney general William Barr of acting on Trump's personal and political behalf rather than for the benefit of the U.S. justice system. Garland will also inherit some investigations that began during the Trump administration, including one by Special Counsel John Durham into the FBI's handling of its investigation into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and another criminal tax probe into Hunter Biden, the new president's son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC cautioned investors on Wednesday about buying shares of so-called special purpose acquisition companies only because they are backed by celebrities, including movie stars and athletes. Special...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb as data eases inflation jitters

A gauge of global stocks climbed for a second day on Wednesday to its highest level in a week after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation, while the dollar retreated further from a 3-12 month high. Economic data f...

US STOCKS-Dow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer prices data for February calmed inflation worries and legislators gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history...

Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Bidens nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chambers top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021