Brazil's Bolsonaro says Lula has already begun campaigning for 2022

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has already launched his campaign for 2022 presidential elections by attacking him.

Bolsonaro, speaking to CNN Brasil, was responding to criticism from Lula, who has recovered his political rights and held a news conference that set the stage for a likely 2022 run.

Lula blasted Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic and the economy.

