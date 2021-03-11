Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Top U.S., China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration. The meeting, taking place on Blinken's return from his first overseas trip to key U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, will come amid what is shaping up to be a major U.S. diplomatic push to solidify alliances in Asia and Europe to counter China. Biden restarts program for migrant minors amid surge

President Joe Biden moved to help children fleeing violence in Central America on Wednesday even as he grappled with a surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border that is taxing resources and exposing him to bipartisan criticism. White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson told reporters the Biden administration is restarting the Central American Minors (CAM) program for children, which between 2014 and 2017 allowed children fleeing violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to apply in their home countries to settle in the United States. U.S. blacklists groups in Congo, Mozambique over Islamic State links

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted two Islamist extremist groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique as foreign terrorist organizations over accusations of links to Islamic State (ISIS). The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Congo and its leader Seka Musa Baluku and Mozambique's Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama and its leader Abu Yasir Hassan were also named "specially designated global terrorists." Mexico's Congress approves landmark cannabis bill

Mexico's lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved a bill that would decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical and scientific uses, bringing it a step closer to creating one of the world's largest markets for the plant. Backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the bill marks a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels. Artist on mission to change Indonesia's misogynistic dictionary entry for 'woman'

Hussy, mistress, whore, evil woman - these are just some of the nine example compound words that artist Ika Vantiani was shocked to find listed under the entry for 'woman' or 'perempuan' in Indonesia's official dictionary. All nine were sexualised or derogatory terms. In contrast, in the entry for 'laki-laki', one of the words for man, there is just one example, 'laki-laki jemputan', which means a 'man chosen as a son-in-law'. Another word for man, 'pria' also lists one term: 'pria idaman' meaning 'heartthrob'. Brazil's Lula, Bolsonaro fire starting gun on 2022 presidential race

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday both fired an early starting gun on a 2022 election set to be dominated by the raging pandemic, a weak economy and deep political polarization. In his first public comments since his graft convictions were annulled by a Supreme Court justice on Monday, Lula said he had not decided whether to run in next year's election.

Lebanon's interior minister says security forces reached 'rock bottom': local media Lebanon's caretaker interior minister said on Wednesday the country's security forces were drained and unable to fulfil their duties as a financial meltdown and political deadlock bite. Speaking in an interview to the local VDL News, Mohammed Fahmy blamed political parties that were unable to agree on a national rescue plan.

U.S. imposes sanctions on children of Myanmar military leader, companies The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two children of Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing and six companies they control in response to the military's Feb. 1 coup and the killing of protesters since the takeover. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement it blacklisted Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, the adult children of Myanmar's commander in chief who led the coup and installed himself as head of the ruling State Administration Council.

World powers ignoring North Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus: U.N. expert World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday. Tomas Ojea-Quintana urged the U.N. Security Council to refer grave violations in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the International Criminal Court for prosecution.

After 10 years of war Syria still a 'living nightmare,' says U.N. chief Syria is a "living nightmare" where about half the children have never lived a day without war and 60 percent of Syrians are at risk of going hungry, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the conflict. "It is impossible to fully fathom the extent of the devastation in Syria, but its people have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century. The scale of the atrocities shocks the conscience," Guterres said.

