Lying patiently in the long grass near the Rio Grande in Texas on Tuesday, Reuters photographer Adrees Latif was watching and waiting. A native Texan, Latif has been covering the ebbs and flows of the migration story at the border since 2018. In recent weeks, a humanitarian crisis in Central America paired with changes in migration strategy in the White House have led to a surge in those trying to cross north to what they hope will be a better life in the United States. U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, which will play a central role in the Biden administration's plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, vehicles and oil and gas facilities. The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 66-34 to confirm Regan, who will be the first Black man to lead the EPA. Analysis: Facing critics, Biden has no good choices to manage influx of migrant children

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is racing to deal with an increasing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it has limited options and "none are great," one U.S. official said. The influx, which comes as Biden relaxes some of former President Donald Trump's more restrictive immigration policies, has left the Democratic president facing criticism not only from opposition Republicans but also members of his own party, who say some children are being held in custody for too long. Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world. "We're going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we're then going to try to help the rest of the world," Biden told reporters after a joint announcement with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck about their joint effort to produce more vaccines. U.S. extends $14 billion lifeline to airlines in third government aid package

U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a new $14 billion payroll assistance package to U.S. airlines as part of a COVID-19 relief bill, the third round of government support to the struggling sector since March 2019. With the latest six-month extension that will keep thousands of workers on payrolls through Sept 30, Congress has awarded U.S. airlines $54 billion for payroll costs since March 2020. Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played a key role in denying him a spot on the Supreme Court in 2016. The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 70-30 to confirm Garland as the top U.S. law enforcement official, with 20 of the chamber's 50 Republicans including McConnell and former Judiciary Committee chairmen Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley joining Biden's fellow Democrats in support. How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Behind the counter of Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, near Philadelphia, owner Mayank Amin has been working late into the night since his independent drugstore received state approval to administer COVID-19 vaccines in late January. There are thousands of emails to sort through and phone calls to field, supplies to organize, appointments to schedule. Five jurors seated in Minneapolis trial over deadly arrest of George Floyd

Five jurors were seated by the end of the second day of jury selection on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused international outrage. Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court has set aside three weeks to screen jurors, aware that nearly everyone in the county had heard of Chauvin and even seen the bystander's video showing him with his knee on the dying Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last May. Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. The measure provides $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution. Forecasters expect it to supercharge the U.S. economic recovery. Analysis: Despite Republican opposition, red states fare well in Biden's COVID-19 bill

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill was crafted without Republican input and passed Congress without a single Republican vote. Nevertheless, Republican-leaning states are due to get a disproportionate share of many of its benefits. States that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November election are due to get a larger amount of education and child-care aid per resident than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees.

