Rahul Gandhi is non-serious politician, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "a non-serious politician" and refused to comment on his remarks pertaining to Jyotiraditya Scindia who had joined the BJP from Congress.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:48 IST
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "a non-serious politician" and refused to comment on his remarks pertaining to Jyotiraditya Scindia who had joined the BJP from Congress. "Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious politician and I don't want to comment on his remarks," Vijayvargiya said.

Gandhi had said earlier this week that Scindia could have become chief minister if he had stayed in Congress but has "become a backbencher in the BJP". Scindia had replied to the jibe saying that it would have been a different situation if Gandhi was concerned the same way when he (Scindia) was in Congres.

Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Chandi Path' during her visit to Nandigram, Vijayvargiya said she was doing it as "polls are near". Referring to Congress leader PC Chacko resigning from the party, he said Congress "is in big problem". The BJP leader said circumstances seem to be building towards "Congress-mukt Bharat". (ANI)

