Congress announces list of 26 candidates for phase 2 Assam Assembly polls

The Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the Assam legislative Assembly elections. The party has also appointed Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as All India Congress Committee (AICC ) observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam.

The main opposition party had on Saturday released the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming three-phase election for the 126-member Assam Assembly. On Sunday, the party had issued the second list of three candidates for the Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies.

Polling to elect 126 MLAs to the 15th legislative assembly is scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

