West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination at a hospital here on Wednesday.

Mamata sustained injuries on ankle, shoulder, says doctor
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination at a hospital here on Wednesday. Banerjee was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram, where she was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. She was wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher.

Addressing mediapersons here late at night, Dr M Bandopadhya, SSKM Hospital said: "Initial examination suggests severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot along with bruises and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck. Chief Minister complained of chest pain, breathlessness since the incident. She is kept under close watch for 48 hours." Meanwhile, the chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning yesterday.

"A few people pushed me when I was near my car. I am hurt. My leg has swollen. I am in pain. Let me go. It is paining immensely. I am going to visit the doctor," Banerjee told media persons here. "No police official was present. Four-five people intentionally manhandled me in presence of the public. There were no police officials for four to five hours in such a huge public gathering, not even the SP. It was definitely a conspiracy," she added.

Meanwhile, tagging a picture of his injured aunt, Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter and challenged Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit and said, "Get ready and brace yourselves to see the power of people of Bengal on Sunday, May 2." Election in Nandigram is slated to be held on April 1. An eight-phase election schedule for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly is set to begin from March 27 and going on till April 29. (ANI)

