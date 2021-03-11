Left Menu

No groups within Congress, party united in defeating BJP, says Anand Sharma

Rejecting the allegation of groupism in Congress Party, senior party leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said there were no two groups within the party as all were fighting unitedly under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other opponents in the upcoming Assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:55 IST
No groups within Congress, party united in defeating BJP, says Anand Sharma
Congress Party senior leader Anand Sharma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Rejecting the allegation of groupism in Congress Party, senior party leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said there were no two groups within the party as all were fighting unitedly under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other opponents in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma, a prominent member of the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year urging for an organisational overhaul said: "It is one Indian National Congress and the president of the party is Sonia Gandhi and right now the only objective before the Congress Party is to fight these elections together to defeat the BJP, to defeat other opponents." "There should be no wrong impression about groupism in the party," he added.

The deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Sharma said the Congress has historically stood for internal discussions, where issues are debated within the organisation. "In the long history of the INC from the days of the freedom struggle, when Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose were there, the tradition has continued," he said.

The senior Congress leader was reacting to allegations of groupism by PC Chacko who announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday who also said the party's high command was a mute witness to groupism. Reacting further on the Kerala leader's resignation, Sharma told ANI, "Those who have to leave will leave, it happens in political parties. But the Congress party will show how it can unitedly fight in this elections. That will be the endeavour of the Congress."

Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said: "I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC," Chacko said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand seeks more prison space for new political prisoners

Thailand is considering an expansion of prison space as it arrests more political prisoners, the justice minister said Wednesday.Somsak Thepsuthin said Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison, where most recently detained politi...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

5 years after return to India, Geeta may have found her family

No DNA test has been conducted yet but for 29-year-old Geeta, who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 after going there when she was nine, the search for her biological mother may have ended, an NGO says.Geeta, who returned to India on ...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021