Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi instructs Kerala party leaders to include 50 pc young faces, women: Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi instructed Kerala's party leaders to include over 50 per cent of young faces, women and newcomers, and instructions for the upcoming Assembly elections, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President PC Vishnunadh on Wednesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi instructs Kerala party leaders to include 50 pc young faces, women: Congress leader
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President PC Vishnunadh in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi instructed Kerala's party leaders to include over 50 per cent of young faces, women and newcomers, and instructions for the upcoming Assembly elections, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President PC Vishnunadh on Wednesday. "Rahul Gandhi himself instructed the state's leadership to include more than 50 per cent young faces, newcomers and women. Instructions have already been given to the state's leadership. I am sure that once that list is announced, over 50 per cent of will be fresh faces," Vishnunadh told ANI.

Over the last few weeks, Gandhi has visited several places in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections that will be held on April 6. 140 seats across 14 districts will go to polls in a single-phase and counting of votes will be held on May 2.

While speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Home Minister Amit Shah's recent exchange of allegations over the gold smuggling case in the state, Vishnunadh said, "Amit Shah criticised Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech at Shankumugham. The next day, Vijayan criticised Shah. Both are specialists in fake encounters, their criticisms of each other are fake." He further said, "The Home Minister says that he has evidence against the CM. His responsibility is to give that evidence to the agencies. The CM is saying that the affidavit of Customs is fake. Then why is he not going to the court to quash it? They are not doing anything, simply criticising." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand seeks more prison space for new political prisoners

Thailand is considering an expansion of prison space as it arrests more political prisoners, the justice minister said Wednesday.Somsak Thepsuthin said Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison, where most recently detained politi...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

5 years after return to India, Geeta may have found her family

No DNA test has been conducted yet but for 29-year-old Geeta, who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 after going there when she was nine, the search for her biological mother may have ended, an NGO says.Geeta, who returned to India on ...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021