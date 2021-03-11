Left Menu

Cong divided over 'attack' on Mamata, top leaders express varying views

The alleged "attack" on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has exposed deep divisions in the Congress. While the party's state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused her of resorting to 'nautanki' (theatrics) its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma expressed concern over the alleged attack and stated that hatred and violence were unacceptable in a democracy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 10:05 IST
Cong divided over 'attack' on Mamata, top leaders express varying views
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The alleged "attack" on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has exposed deep divisions in the Congress. While the party's state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused her of resorting to 'nautanki' (theatrics) its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma expressed concern over the alleged attack and stated that hatred and violence were unacceptable in a democracy. The West Bengal Congress chief claimed that the Chief Minister was indulging in hypocrisy to gain sympathy.

"This is 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) to gain sympathy. Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' after sensing difficulties in Nandigram," Chowdhury told ANI on Wednesday, hours after the alleged attack took place. "She is not just the Chief Minister, she is the 'police mantri' (Home Department portfolio) too. No one can believe that there was no police with Bengal's 'police mantri'. It is unbelievable that some youth would push the Chief Minister. Imagine the law-and-order situation for common people when the State's 'police mantri' says she had been attacked," the senior Congress leader said.

This indicates that Mamata Banerjee's position is weakening and she is resorting to theatrics, Chowdhury said, adding, "She is trying to play with the emotions of people." However, another senior Congress leader, Anand Sharma, had a different take on the issue. Expressing concern over the "attack" on Mamata, he said, "Hatred and violence were unacceptable in a democracy".

"Concerned over the physical attack on Mamata Banerjee ji and the injuries she has sustained. Hatred and violence are unacceptable in a democracy and must be condemned. Wishing @MamataOfficial a speedy recovery," Sharma tweeted. The incident happened at Birulia when Banerjee after her scheduled campaigning programme in Nandigram was returning to Reyapara.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the two Congress leaders have had differing views. Recently they traded barbs over the Congress' alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a Muslim outfit headed by the cleric of a local shrine, in West Bengal. Sharma had said, "Alliance with ISF and other such parties is against the ideology of Congress and should have been discussed at Congress Working Committee (CWC)", to which Chowdhury responded, "We are in charge of a state and don't take any decision on our own without any permission."

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports 22,854 new coronavirus cases, 126 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases and 1,...

US will speak out forcefully against China committing 'genocide' against Uyghur Muslims: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province, as several lawmakers expressed concerns about the deteriorating human rights ...

AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.He said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure he is practicing self-isolati...

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce nominations

Hollywood star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15.The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS in a statement posted o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021