TDP leader arrested in Andhra for obstructing officers on election duty

Andhra Pradesh police arrested TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday morning for allegedly obstructing officers on election duty during municipal polls which were held on Wednesday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:39 IST
Visual from the arrest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh police arrested TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday morning for allegedly obstructing officers on election duty during municipal polls which were held on Wednesday. Ramesh Reddy, Inaguduru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed the arrest to ANI over a phone call and said that the police arrested the former minister today at 9 am from Machilipatnam town of Krishna district.

"The TDP leader is arrested on the allegations of obstructing officers on election duty during municipal elections polling that was held yesterday," the DSP said. Before the arrest of the former minister, a tense situation prevailed at his residence. Many TDP supporters gathered near his house and raised slogans.

Yesterday there was reportedly a verbal brawl between Kollu Ravindra and the police at a polling booth. Alleging misbehaviors of police, Kollu Ravindra held a sit-in protest on the road for some time. Police allege that Ravindra obstructed them from performing their election duties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

