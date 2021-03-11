Left Menu

Gowda expresses concerns over alleged attack on WB CM Mamata Banerjee

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:30 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed concern over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram where she filed her nomination papers.

''I am very much concerned about the health condition of my sister and colleague @MamataOfficial. I wish her a quick recovery,'' the JD(S) supremo tweeted.

''We all fight elections. We win some, lose some, but violence corrodes the spirit of democracy. Hope all sides will observe restraint. @AITCofficial,'' Gowda added.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four or five men against her car and the door of the car was shut on her injuring her left ankle.

The incident happened ahead of polls in the state in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

