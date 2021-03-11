Left Menu

Assam Polls: Congress finalises candidates for Bokajan, Diphu

The Congress's Central Election Committee in Assam on Thursday finalised candidates for the Bokajan and Diphu constituencies for the second phase of the forthcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:41 IST
Assam Polls: Congress finalises candidates for Bokajan, Diphu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress's Central Election Committee in Assam on Thursday finalised candidates for the Bokajan and Diphu constituencies for the second phase of the forthcoming Legislative Assembly polls. As per a statement from the All India Congress Committee, Raton Engi will contest the seat in Bokajan and Sum Ronghang will contest in Diphu.

Earlier in the day, the party announced a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the Assam legislative Assembly elections in the other districts. The party has also appointed Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The main opposition party had on Saturday released the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming three-phase election for the 126-member Assam Assembly. Polling to elect 126 MLAs to the 15th Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

East Khasi Hills district has second highest cancer incidence rate in country: Minister

Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek on Thursday said East Khasi Hills district has the highest tobacco-related cancer cases and also the second-highest cancer incidence rate in the country.Yes, it is a fact that as per National Cancer Registry...

Myanmar: UN Security Council strongly condemns violence against peaceful protesters

In a presidential statementissued on Wednesday by the representative of the United States, Council President for March, the 15-member body also reiterated its call for the immediate release of all those detained arbitrarily, including Sta...

Government remains committed to vaccinating 65% of population

Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, says government remains committed to vaccinating 65 of the population, or 40 million people, as per the original plan by the end of the year to help the country reach herd immunity.This, he said, is owing...

WIDER IMAGE-'The best job in the world': a Madrid ambulance doctor's dedication after a year of COVID

Despite many sleepless nights on Spains COVID-19 frontline, Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani of Madrids regional ambulance service goes to work smiling almost every day. Calls to the Madrid service have jumped by a third in the year since the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021