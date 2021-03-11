EC has to take responsibility for attack on Mamata, its an attempt to murder her: TMC to EC

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday slammed the Election Commission for failing to provide proper security to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was injured during poll campaign in Nandigram, and said the EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of law and order situation in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Claiming that the attack was a ''deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of TMC supremo'', the TMC leaders said anti- social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

Accusing the EC of acting ''as per orders'' of the BJP leaders, the TMC delegation, after meeting the EC officials here, alleged that the ''Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee''.

A delegation of the BJP also met EC officials here and demanded a thorough probe into the incident in which Banerjee got injured in Nandigram the previous day.

''The law and order situation in Bengal was good. But, after the announcement of elections, law and order become the responsibility of the EC.

''The EC removed DGP of the state police, and the very next day she was attacked,'' TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as Director-General of Police of the poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

Claiming that several comments by senior BJP leaders had dropped enough hints that Banerjee might be attacked, Chatterjee said ''despite having those inputs the chief minister was left with no proper security''.

''Who will take responsibility for the attack on Mamata Banerjee, when EC is in charge of administration? EC has to take responsibility for the incident.

''They are acting as per orders of the BJP leaders. The BJP is asking the EC to remove an official, and they are removing him,'' he said.

The three-member TMC delegation led by state minister Partha Chatterjee met EC officials, registered a complaint into the incident, and demanded a thorough probe.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

''You have to understand the chronology. On March 9, EC removes the DGP, a BJP MP posted on social media 'you will see what will happen after 5 PM', leave a woman chief minister's security less and then she is attacked.

''If you go through the social media posts by the BJP leaders, there have been indications that she would be attacked,'' O'Brien said.

He took an apparent dig at the rival saffron party for claiming that the incident was a well-scripted drama to garner sympathy votes.

''Those responsible for this heinous incident need to be brought to book. It was in poor taste that within 30 minutes, there were other kinds of statements that were very shameful.

''We condemn those statements. Talk to doctors and see for yourself what happened,'' he said.

The BJP delegation after meeting election officials also demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

''We want our chicf minister to get well soon. She has alleged that few people pushed her. We demand that there should be a thorough probe into the incident as EC's reputation is at stake.

''The video footage of the incident should be looked into.

We request that a detailed inquiry is ordered,'' BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta told reporters after a meeting with EC.

Wednesday's incident indicates that law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state, he said.

According to the doctors, Banerjee is presently undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder, and neck.

The TMC supremo alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

