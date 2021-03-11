Left Menu

170 MLAs left Cong to join other parties during polls held between 2016-2020: ADR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:08 IST
170 MLAs left Cong to join other parties during polls held between 2016-2020: ADR

As many as 170 MLAs left the Congress to join other parties during the elections held between 2016-2020, while only 18 BJP legislators switched parties to contest the polls in this period, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR, in a new report, said between 2016-2020, 182 of the 405 re-contesting MLAs, who switched political parties, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), followed by 38 who joined the Congress and 25 who joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Five Lok Sabha MPs left the BJP to join other parties during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while seven Rajya Sabha MPs left the Congress to join another party to contest elections between 2016-2020, the report said.

As many as 170 MLAs left the Congress to join other parties during the elections held between 2016-2020, while only 18 MLAs left the BJP to join another party to contest polls in this period, it added.

''It is to be noted that the recent fall of governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka State Assemblies were due to defections of their MLAs,'' the report said.

It said between 2016-2020, 10 of the 16 re-contesting Rajya Sabha MPs who switched political parties joined the BJP and five of the 12 Lok Sabha MPs who changed parties joined the Congress during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

For the report, the National Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 433 MPs and MLAs, who changed parties and re-contested elections held in the last five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports 21,045 daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

Poland reported 21,045 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November as the country faces a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Brit...

Mamata urges supporters to maintain peace, says she will be back in campaign even on wheelchair

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged her supporters to maintain peace and not do anything that would cause problems to the public.In a video message from the hospital bed, Banerjee said she would be back for the poll campaign in...

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

Sattur AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakarans Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam AMMK on Thursday in Chennai. This came after AIADMK denied him a ticket to contest this Assembly election from his seat.On Monday, the AMMK announced an a...

Metal-rich environment crucial for light giant planets, but not for heavy giant ones: Study

A metal-rich environment of host stars is vital for the formation of Jupiter-type light, but it is not necessary for the long orbit of heavy giant planets, research on exoplanets has found.Planets called exoplanets orbit stars similar to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021