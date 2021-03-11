Hardik Patel meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday.

Patel, who was the face of the Patidar quota agitation in 2015, met Pawar at the latter's 'Silver Oak' residence here to discuss various issues, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sources said without divulging any further details.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat are due in December next year.

Patel recently slammed the functioning of the Gujarat Congress unit after the party's humiliating defeat in the local body elections there, claiming no work was given to him in the polls and his opinion was also not sought for ticket distribution.

He had, however, dismissed speculation about leaving the Congress in the future and said he would remain in the party and carry out whatever responsibility he is given.

Patel had also raised questions over the understanding of the party's central leadership of Gujarat and said the Congress has failed to struggle as an opposition in the state.

In order to strengthen the party, the high command has to understand Gujarat, he had said.

