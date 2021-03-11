Left Menu

Odisha CM expresses concern over Mamata's health, prays for speedy recovery

Wishing her speedy recovery and praying for good health, Patnaik said on Twitter.Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital.Preliminary medical tests conducted on Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, doctors said.Banerjee is stable now.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:23 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed concern over the health condition of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata following an alleged attack on her.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for West Bengal assembly elections in Nandigram on Wednesday.

''Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Wishing her speedy recovery and praying for good health,'' Patnaik said on Twitter.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, doctors said.

''Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided,'' a doctor of the facility said on Thursday morning.

The state government constituted a nine-member team to treat the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Banerjee is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in the Nandigram seat that will go to poll on April 1 in the second phase.

Soon after the alleged incident, the Election Commission sought a report on the matter from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

The eight-phased elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

