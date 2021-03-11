Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK
Sattur AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Thursday in Chennai.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:32 IST
Sattur AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Thursday in Chennai. This came after AIADMK denied him a ticket to contest this Assembly election from his seat.
On Monday, the AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's first rally in Kolkata cancelled as police 'deny' permission
If BJP, Congress, CPM, TMC can hold rally in Bengal, why can't we? asks AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi opposes draft of government policy seeking to regulate OTT, social media platforms
Centre makes flip-flop policies: Asaduddin Owaisi on India-Pakistan ceasefire talks
Parties opposed to DMK welcome to join AMMK-led alliance, says TTV Dhinakaran