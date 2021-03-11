Left Menu

Mamata urges supporters to maintain peace, says she will be back in campaign even on wheelchair

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:32 IST
Mamata urges supporters to maintain peace, says she will be back in campaign even on wheelchair

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged her supporters to maintain peace and not do anything that would cause problems to the public.

In a video message from the hospital bed, Banerjee said she would be back for the poll campaign in a few days and use a wheelchair if needed.

''I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activist and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me,'' she said.

''I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I hope to be back on the field in the next few days,'' Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress issued the over-a-minute-long video clip that was recorded at the special cabin number 12.5 of the Woodburn Block of SSKM Hospital where Banerjee is undergoing treatment after being injured during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The chief minister was rushed back to Kolkata on Wednesday and admitted to the state-run hospital with injuries on her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

Banerjee earlier alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

''I was doing 'namaskar' standing on the bonnet of my car, at that time pressure was exerted, because of which my leg was hit by the car. In that condition, whatever medicine I was carrying I had those and soon we left for Kolkata. Since then, the doctors are treating me,'' the chief minister said in the video.

Stating that she won't waste a single day before the elections, Banerjee asserted that she will campaign even on a wheelchair if need be.

''I will be back within one or two days,'' she said.

Banerjee's appeal to her supporters came amid widespread protests by Trinamool Congress workers across the state.

The TMC activists blocked roads, burnt tyres and raised slogans, blaming the BJP for the alleged attack.

Besides several areas in Kolkata, including Chetla and Sovabazar, TMC workers protested in Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Paschim Bardhaman and Purba Medinipur, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.Areas that are tu...

Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists

Greece is laying out the sunbeds and beach umbrellas as it prepares to reopen to tourists in May and resurrect an industry which suffered one of its worst years in decades because of the coronavirus pandemic.All you need is Greece, Tourism ...

One group of ex-babus asks farmers to continue their stir, another group cautions them not to be misled

A group of retired bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh Thursday appealed to farmers protesting against the three central farm reform laws to end their agitation saying the laws are in their interest.The retired bureaucrats, including former UP C...

'Toe the line': Belarusian Eurovision song entry riles opposition

A rumbling political crisis in Belarus spilled over into the Eurovision Song Contest this week, as the countrys state broadcaster nominated a band that has released songs mocking protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.Featuring lyr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021