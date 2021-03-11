Suvendu Adhikari offers puja at Shiva temple in Nandigram

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited a temple of Lord Shiva in Nandigram and offered puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Adhikari visited the Sonachura Trilokeshwar Temple in the area amid a large number of devotees who gathered there to offer puja on the auspicious day.

A large number of BJP supporters were also present as Adhikari, the party's candidate from Nandigram, offered puja at the temple.

As a microphone was handed to him, he chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' amid loud cheers from his supporters.

However, he refrained from making any political comments.

Adhikari is fighting a high-stakes election against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram -- the battle for which is being watched closely.

Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate from the seat, visited one temple after another over the last two days during her election campaign in the area, which had to be cut short after she was injured in an alleged attack.

