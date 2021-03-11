Left Menu

Free Ram temple visit for elderly: AAP targets BJP for opposing Delhi govt scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:52 IST
Free Ram temple visit for elderly: AAP targets BJP for opposing Delhi govt scheme

The AAP on Thursday hit out at the BJP for reportedly opposing the Kejriwal government's announcement that it will facilitate free pilgrimage to the Ram temple in Ayodhya for Delhi's senior citizens, saying it is ''beyond comprehension''.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement in view of public sentiment.

There was no immediate response from the BJP.

Kejriwal announced the scheme on Wednesday while addressing the Delhi Assembly and asserted that his government follows principles inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya' to serve the people.

The AAP dispensation already has a 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' that allows senior citizens of Delhi to undertake a free pilgrimage. All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government.

''We used to think that at least some people in the BJP would praise the pilgrimage scheme but instead they have got upset with this announcement,'' Bhardwaj told reporters.

He said the BJP's opposition to the Delhi government's announcement is ''beyond comprehension''.

The AAP spokesperson further said, ''Let us know if Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has never taken his parents on a pilgrimage. The Delhi government will take care of their free pilgrimage.'' Without naming anyone, Bhardwaj said a Congress spokesperson is describing the pilgrimage scheme as ''unrealistic dreams'', while many people from his assembly constituency have benefited from this scheme of the Delhi government.

''All senior citizens of Delhi consider CM Arvind Kejriwal the eldest son of their family and they are very happy with this announcement,'' he claimed.

Kejriwal's announcement about the pilgrimage scheme came a day after the AAP government presented a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on ''patriotism'' under which installation of 500 flag masts and programmes on the lives of freedom fighters are planned across the city. It also announced a ''deshbhakti curriculum''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With added depth and x-factor, Kohli expects team to play with "more freedom" going forward

India skipper Virat Kohli expects his team to play much more freely in the five-match T20 series against England as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed x-factor and depth to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. Th...

NSFAS Bursary Guidelines to be released to institutions

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS Bursary Guidelines for university students will be finalised within the course of next week and released to institutions as soon as possible.Making the announcement at a media briefing in Tshw...

US News Roundup: Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan; three people killed in Houston shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael ReganThe U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,...

Cholamandalam, Karur Vysya Bank come together for co-lending biz

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance company has inked a partnership with private sector Karur Vysya Bank Ltd for co-lending business, eyeing to garner a larger market share across segments, the companies said on Thursday.The co-lending bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021