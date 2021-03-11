Left Menu

'Toe the line': Belarusian Eurovision song entry riles opposition

A rumbling political crisis in Belarus spilled over into the Eurovision Song Contest this week, as the country's state broadcaster nominated a band that has released songs mocking protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Featuring lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", the entry has sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:01 IST
'Toe the line': Belarusian Eurovision song entry riles opposition

A rumbling political crisis in Belarus spilled over into the Eurovision Song Contest this week, as the country's state broadcaster nominated a band that has released songs mocking protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Featuring lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", the entry has sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition. The entry, by Galasy ZMesta, has received 5,800 likes and 40,000 dislikes on the competition's official YouTube page since Tuesday, with more than half a million views.

To critics, allowing the entry to be performed would add legitimacy to a violent crackdown launched by Lukashenko against mass unrest that swept the country following an August election which demonstrators say was rigged to extend his 27-year rule. The president denies electoral fraud and has accused the West of sponsoring the protests.

Rights groups say more than 33,000 people have been detained in the crackdown, prompting the United Nations human rights chief to warn of a "human rights crisis" last month. The government says it is being unfairly maligned. "This is a mockery of the people of Belarus, of everything that is happening in the country," said singer Angelica Agurbash, who represented Belarus at Eurovision in 2005.

"Receiving any representative of Lukashenko's bloodthirsty regime would be wrong," she told Reuters. Galasy ZMesta, a guitar, drums and tambourine band, has been an outspoken critic of the protests and called them an attempt to destroy the country.

Asked about the number of dislikes on the YouTube video, the band's frontman Dmitry Butakov told Reuters: "It's normal. People have to show off somehow, and that's what they do." He declined further comment about the entry.

KITSCH AND CONTROVERSY The Eurovision contest, which takes place in Rotterdam this year, is best known for its kitsch-laden entries from around the continent. While its organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, say the event should be free from politics, it has attracted controversy in the past.

"Every song submitted is scrutinised to ensure it complies with the rules of the competition," the EBU said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "The Eurovision Song Contest is a music competition with no political agenda and we will vigorously resist all attempts for this cultural event to be instrumentalised for political ends."

The EBU last month said it was "extremely alarmed by the intensifying of attacks on press freedom in Belarus" after two journalists were jailed for filming protests. Karin Karlsbro, a Swedish European Parliament member, has joined Belarusian opposition figures in calling for Belarus and its state broadcaster to be excluded from Eurovision.

"The state-owned TV channel is a propaganda megaphone for the dictatorship, for Lukashenko himself," she told Reuters. The state broadcaster did not respond to requests for comment on its selection of song and on calls for its exclusion from Eurovision.

Galasy ZMesta, which translates as "Voices of Reason" or "Voices from the grassroots", has singled out opposition figures including Pavel Latushko, a former diplomat, in its songs. Latushko was fired as head of the Belarusian state theatre last year. Galasy ZMesta mocked him for subsequently fleeing abroad to Poland.

Latushko said the EBU should suspend the Belarusian state broadcaster in solidarity with journalists who were harassed and jailed in the crackdown, just as Belarus was stripped of hosting this year's ice hockey world championships. "How would Europe applaud a song by the dictatorship now?" Latushko, who as culture minister used to be involved in selecting Belarusian Eurovision entries, told Reuters.

"Taking it away would cause (Lukashenko) serious psychological damage as well as reputational damage." (Additional reporting by Ilze Filks in Stockholm; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With added depth and x-factor, Kohli expects team to play with "more freedom" going forward

India skipper Virat Kohli expects his team to play much more freely in the five-match T20 series against England as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed x-factor and depth to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. Th...

NSFAS Bursary Guidelines to be released to institutions

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS Bursary Guidelines for university students will be finalised within the course of next week and released to institutions as soon as possible.Making the announcement at a media briefing in Tshw...

US News Roundup: Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan; three people killed in Houston shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael ReganThe U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,...

Cholamandalam, Karur Vysya Bank come together for co-lending biz

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance company has inked a partnership with private sector Karur Vysya Bank Ltd for co-lending business, eyeing to garner a larger market share across segments, the companies said on Thursday.The co-lending bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021