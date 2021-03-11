Left Menu

BJP ropes in 'Super 22' for first two phases of WB elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed additional 22 leaders from different parts of the country to work at the grass-root level for the first two phases of the elections in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:19 IST
BJP ropes in 'Super 22' for first two phases of WB elections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed additional 22 leaders from different parts of the country to work at the grass-root level for the first two phases of the elections in West Bengal.

According to sources, these super 22 leaders have been added to the grass-root level team, which is already working on the ground to make sure that the sentiment of people for the BJP are converted into votes and voters should reach the polling booths without fear. According to sources, recently, Union Minister Amit Shah met these 22 leaders which included Nitin Navin, Arvind Limbawali, Radha Mohan Singh, Pravesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Vinod Tawde, Sankar Choudhary, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Nishikant Dubey, Mangal Pandey and Pradeep Singh Vaghela.

Apart from a team of seven union ministers, additionally, two union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and RK Singh have also been deployed in the state. The election campaign is in full swing in West Bengal. Top leaders of BJP and other parties are visiting the state for the campaign.

The BJP has released the list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the elections. West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, the Election Commission announced on Friday, making it the longest ever polls in the state, seemingly over concerns of violence voiced loudest by the BJP. The result will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With added depth and x-factor, Kohli expects team to play with "more freedom" going forward

India skipper Virat Kohli expects his team to play much more freely in the five-match T20 series against England as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed x-factor and depth to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. Th...

NSFAS Bursary Guidelines to be released to institutions

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS Bursary Guidelines for university students will be finalised within the course of next week and released to institutions as soon as possible.Making the announcement at a media briefing in Tshw...

US News Roundup: Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan; three people killed in Houston shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael ReganThe U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,...

Cholamandalam, Karur Vysya Bank come together for co-lending biz

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance company has inked a partnership with private sector Karur Vysya Bank Ltd for co-lending business, eyeing to garner a larger market share across segments, the companies said on Thursday.The co-lending bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021