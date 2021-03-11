Left Menu

Nominations papers of 284 candidates valid for first phase of Assam Assembly election

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:40 IST
Nominations papers of 284 candidates valid for first phase of Assam Assembly election

Nomination papers of 284 contestants were found valid after scrutiny for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of Assam Assembly on March 27, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Thursday.

Altogether 295 contestants had filed their papers for the first phase and upon scrutiny on Wednesday 284 papers were found valid, the CEO office here said.

The prominent candidates whose nominations papers were found valid from the ruling BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali) Naba Kumar Doley (Dhakuakhana-ST) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).

NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) papers were also found valid.

Papers were also found valid of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri).

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Duliajan and Naharkatiya), jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi's (Mariani and Sivasagar) papers were also found in order, the election office said.

Akhil Gogoi is contesting as an independent candidate as his outfit is yet to be recognised as a political party.

The last date of filing of nominations for the first phase was March 9, scrutiny on Wednesday and the last date of withdrawal is March 12.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held in three phases with 39 constituencies in the second phase on April one and 40 seats in the third phase on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama in Women's Hall of Fame; seventh wife of Jerry Lee Lewis and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...

Adani Green Energy's Kamuthi solar plant becomes water positive

Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL on Thursday said its Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu has become water positive.A plant of a company becomes water positive when it harvests and recycles more water than what it consumes, AGEL said in a stat...

With added depth and x-factor, Kohli expects team to play with "more freedom" going forward

India skipper Virat Kohli expects his team to play much more freely in the five-match T20 series against England as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed x-factor and depth to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. Th...

NSFAS Bursary Guidelines to be released to institutions

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS Bursary Guidelines for university students will be finalised within the course of next week and released to institutions as soon as possible.Making the announcement at a media briefing in Tshw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021