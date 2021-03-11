Left Menu

Irani attacks Congress over women legislators pulling Hooda's tractor

The BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress over its leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda riding a tractor which women legislators of his party pulled with ropes to protest against the rise in fuel prices, and asked if women in a political organisation be treated as bonded labourers.Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said it was absolutely shocking to see the former Haryana chief minister sitting calmly on a tractor while having woman members of his party pulling it physically.I understand he wants to protest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:40 IST
Irani attacks Congress over women legislators pulling Hooda's tractor

The BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress over its leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda riding a tractor which women legislators of his party pulled with ropes to protest against the rise in fuel prices, and asked if women in a political organisation be treated as ''bonded labourers''.

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said it was ''absolutely shocking'' to see the former Haryana chief minister sitting calmly on a tractor while having woman members of his party pulling it physically.

''I understand he wants to protest. I understand he wants to make a political statement but should that be done at the cost of women? This is irrespective of our politics. Can women in political organisations, esp the scene we saw in this protest by the Congress, be treated as bonded labourers. It is shocking no male member of the Congress even intervened to stop that,'' Irani said here. Taking a swipe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Irani, who is women and child development minister, said her silence also speaks volumes about how the women in her party are reduced to tasks that even men refuse to do.

Noting that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his anguish at the protest on the floor of the state assembly, Irani said it was ironical that on the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for celebrating female potential and enterprise on the International Women's Day and on the other, Hooda reduced their stature and compelled them to pull a tractor atop which he sat.

This he did for a ''family enterprise'' called the Congress, she said, noting that the incident had happened on the International Women's Day on March 8.

Asked if she had any demand, Irani quipped ''Should not they (Congress) have been conscientious enough to act on their own''.

Khattar had turned emotional while criticising the protest, saying he could not sleep all night due to the visuals. “This treatment to women MLAs was worse than bonded labour,” he had said in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Hooda had defended this, saying it was women who were feeling the pinch of the rising prices of cooking gas and other essentials.

However, Khattar said if he had to protest, he should have pulled the tractor.

On this, Hooda said, ''The government has turned a blind eye to the pain of women who are sitting with farmers protesting on borders against farm laws. Power connections were cut at the protest site, you cannot see their pain.'' PTI KR SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama in Women's Hall of Fame; seventh wife of Jerry Lee Lewis and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...

Adani Green Energy's Kamuthi solar plant becomes water positive

Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL on Thursday said its Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu has become water positive.A plant of a company becomes water positive when it harvests and recycles more water than what it consumes, AGEL said in a stat...

With added depth and x-factor, Kohli expects team to play with "more freedom" going forward

India skipper Virat Kohli expects his team to play much more freely in the five-match T20 series against England as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed x-factor and depth to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. Th...

NSFAS Bursary Guidelines to be released to institutions

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS Bursary Guidelines for university students will be finalised within the course of next week and released to institutions as soon as possible.Making the announcement at a media briefing in Tshw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021