TMC parliamentary delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack on party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party sources said on Thursday.

Six TMC MPs from both the Houses of Parliament are expected to arrive in Delhi to join the delegation, a source said. A delegation of the party met poll panel officials in Kolkata on Thursday and later alleged that the ''Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee''.

Claiming that the attack was a ''deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supremo'', party leaders said anti-social elements have been mobilized from the neighboring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

The EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of the law-and-order situation in poll-bound West Bengal, it said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday, where the BJP has pitted protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

