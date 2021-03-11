Left Menu

Rajasthan: Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on Mahashivratri

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:48 IST
Rajasthan: Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on Mahashivratri

Chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated in temples on Thursday as a large number of devotees offered prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, along with his family, offered prayers at a temple in the Raj Bhawan.

Mishra anointed shivalinga and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

''Lord Shiva is the inspiration and source of energy and power. May the blessings of Lord Bholenath always remain with us and with his blessings, all continue on the path of progress and prosperity,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama in Women's Hall of Fame; seventh wife of Jerry Lee Lewis and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...

Adani Green Energy's Kamuthi solar plant becomes water positive

Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL on Thursday said its Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu has become water positive.A plant of a company becomes water positive when it harvests and recycles more water than what it consumes, AGEL said in a stat...

With added depth and x-factor, Kohli expects team to play with "more freedom" going forward

India skipper Virat Kohli expects his team to play much more freely in the five-match T20 series against England as the infusion of fresh blood has provided much-needed x-factor and depth to the batting unit, which it lacked in the past. Th...

NSFAS Bursary Guidelines to be released to institutions

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS Bursary Guidelines for university students will be finalised within the course of next week and released to institutions as soon as possible.Making the announcement at a media briefing in Tshw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021