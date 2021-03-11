Rajasthan: Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on Mahashivratri

Rajasthan: Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on MahashivratriPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:48 IST
Chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated in temples on Thursday as a large number of devotees offered prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, along with his family, offered prayers at a temple in the Raj Bhawan.
Mishra anointed shivalinga and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.
''Lord Shiva is the inspiration and source of energy and power. May the blessings of Lord Bholenath always remain with us and with his blessings, all continue on the path of progress and prosperity,'' he tweeted in Hindi.
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.
