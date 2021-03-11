Maha: MPSC exam postponed; Chavan, Fadnavis slam decision

Left Menu

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday again postponed a preliminary examination for government jobs scheduled for March 14 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision came in for flak from leaders of the ruling coalition members Congress and NCP as well as opposition BJP.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department announced the decision in a circular. Earlier the examination was to take place in April last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan questioned the wisdom of the decision.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, he said, ''If the government can permit weddings, hold budget session and conduct exams for the health department, then it is wrong to cancel the MPSC examination.'' It was injustice to the candidates, the former chief minister said, adding, ''How much longer they should prepare for MPSC? If the government can allow other events, it should not apply a different yardstick for MPSC.'' BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the decision be reversed.

''The exams have been pushed forward already and it would result in the loss of opportunity for many students who invest their best years in preparation,'' he tweeted.

Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and grandson of party chief Sharad Pawar, tweeted that the examination can be conducted in a fair and safe manner.

