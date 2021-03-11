Left Menu

New Uttarakhand CM meets his guru B C Khanduri

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:12 IST
A day after taking oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat Thursday met his political mentor and state’s former CM, Gen (Retd) B C Khanduri and sought his blessings.

After the meeting, Rawat said Khanduri has been his idol and like a father. “The General ‘sir’ is like my father. I have learnt a lot from him in politics,” said Rawat.

The new chief minister said he has reached this stage only due to what he learnt from Khanduri and imbibed his ideals.

Khanduri, however, interrupted him, saying “Imbibing ideals is fine but he has got a lot of flak from him”.

To this, the new chief minister replied, “I indeed have often been rapped but one gets rebuked only by a person who considers you one of his own. Kids often get chided.” Expressing happiness over Rawat becoming the chief minister, Khanduri described the new CM as a “dedicated worker” and himself ''lucky'' that he got in touch with good people like Tirath Singh Rawat after joining politics from the Army.

“When I initially got into politics, I had to follow Tirath because everyone knew him and nobody knew me,'' he said.

Asked about Tirath Singh Rawat becoming the new state CM and its impact on the 2022 assembly elections, Khanduri said the BJP has its own character and leadership and expressed confidence that the result would be good.

“Tirath Singh is a worthy person. Look at his background also, he has been working for the organisation since childhood. There is no stain or accusation against him. People also like such leadership. I believe the result will be good,” said the former chief minister.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

