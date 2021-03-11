Left Menu

Sabarimala incidents "pained me", says Kerala minister; Cong, BJP demands apology

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:13 IST
Sabarimala incidents "pained me", says Kerala minister; Cong, BJP demands apology

In poll-bound Kerala, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday virtually expressed regret for the incidents that had rocked the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in 2018 over the women entry issue and said it ''should never have happened'', as the Congress and BJP sought an apology from the left government.

He also vowed that the the final verdict of the Supreme Court would be implemented only after consultations with believers, political parties and the general public.

''The incidents that took place in Sabarimala in 2018 was something which had pained all of us.It should never have happened.It has pained everyone...it has pained me also,'' Surendran told television channels.

The statement of the senior CPI(M) leader, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls, has come at a time when the opposition Congress and BJP are sparing no efforts to rake up the Sabarimala issue to attack the Marxist government.

While senior congress leader Ramesh Chennithala felt the statement was to ''deceive'' the devotees, BJP State president K Surendran said the minister was shedding crocodile tears and would not be forgiven for the cruelty and injustice shown to Sabarimala, even if he takes a dip in the holy River Ganga a thousand times.

Kerala had witnessed high drama during the nearly three-month long annual pilgrimage season in 2018 with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented from entering the Sabarimala temple by protesting devotees after the apex court permitted women of all age groups into the hill shrine.

The LDF, particularly CPI(M), had drawn flak from several quarters over the women's entry issue for its alleged hastiness in implementing the Supreme Court order.

In the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, post-Sabarimala agitation, the LDF had suffered a massive drubbing, losing 19 out of the total of 20 seats.

The CPI(M), however, regained lost ground by winning the recent civic body polls.

The party, which conducted a door-to-door campaign post the LS polls, had admitted that a section of believers had misunderstood the Left on the Sabarimala issue.

Surendran, however, expressed hope that people were no more worried about those incidents now.

''The case is currently before the larger bench of the Supreme Court and whatever be the verdict, the government will implement it only after discussing it with everyone including believers, political parties and general public,'' the minister said.

He also pointed out that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government recently had withdrawn all cases that were not of serious criminal nature in connection with the Sabarimala agitation and that was a message.

Hitting out at Vijayan, Chennithala wanted to know if the Chief Minister would publicly admit that the stand taken by him on the issue was wrong and that he was saddened by it.

Vijayan was the one who had said the government had not erred even after the ruling CPI(M) admitted that lapses had occurred in the handling of the Sabarimala issue, he said.

''So, the Chief Minister himself should publicly admit his mistake and apologise to the people,'' the Congress leader said.

''Can the CM assure that no woman would be allowed to enter the hill shrine violating the customs, in future?'' the leader of opposition in the state assembly asked andurged the government to withdrawits affidavit in the top court on the matter.

Rejecting the minister's attempts to reach out to the Hindu community, the BJP state president sought an apology from him for the incidents at Sabarimala.

He also said the minister was now crying out of fear of losing the coming polls and the people of the state would not believe him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

A recently floated US draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the countrys warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday...

Health News Roundup: German COVID cases jump again; curbs on raw material exports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.German COVID cases jump again as debate rages over vaccine strategyGerman coronavirus cases posted their biggest daily increase in five weeks on Thursday, as calls grew to allow family do...

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama in Women's Hall of Fame; seventh wife of Jerry Lee Lewis and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...

Adani Green Energy's Kamuthi solar plant becomes water positive

Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL on Thursday said its Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu has become water positive.A plant of a company becomes water positive when it harvests and recycles more water than what it consumes, AGEL said in a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021