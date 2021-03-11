US News Roundup: Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan; three people killed in Houston shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, which will play a central role in the Biden administration's plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, vehicles, and oil and gas facilities. The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 66-34 to confirm Regan, who will be the first Black man to lead the EPA.

Houston Police says three people killed in shooting

Three people were killed and a fourth person was wounded and taken to hospital after a shooting in Houston, police said early on Thursday. "Homicide/Shooting: 6000 Ranchester. Four victims shot. Three deceased. One transported to area hospital," Houston Police said in a tweet.

Ohio Medical Board reopens 91 sexual assault cases against medical professionals

The State Medical Board of Ohio has reopened 91 sexual assault cases against physicians and other licensed medical professionals, according to a report on historic sex abuse cases that was published on Wednesday. The medical board will also review an additional 42 previously closed sexual assault cases to determine if doctors who might have had knowledge of sexual misconduct failed to report it to the authorities, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said in its 173-page report.

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

The U.S. government will first give Americans COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after earlier announcing plans to procure an additional 100 million doses. "We're going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we're then going to try to help the rest of the world," Biden told reporters following an earlier announcement to secure more vaccines with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

U.S. extends $14 billion lifeline to airlines in third government aid package

U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a new $14 billion payroll assistance package to U.S. airlines as part of a COVID-19 relief bill, the third round of government support to the struggling sector since March 2019. With the latest six-month extension that will keep thousands of workers on payrolls through Sept 30, Congress has awarded U.S. airlines $54 billion for payroll costs since March 2020.

Americans seek compensation for failed COVID-19 treatments from U.S. fund

In March of last year, Steve Cicala took his wife, Susan, to the emergency room at Clara Maass Medical Center in New Jersey to treat a worsening cough and fever, unaware she had COVID-19. As her breathing and blood pressure deteriorated, she was given azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine and put on a ventilator. Eleven days after being admitted to the same hospital where she had worked for years as a nurse, Susan went into cardiac arrest and died at age 60.

Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played a key role in denying him a spot on the Supreme Court in 2016. The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 70-30 to confirm Garland as the top U.S. law enforcement official, with 20 of the chamber's 50 Republicans including McConnell and former Judiciary Committee chairmen Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley joining Biden's fellow Democrats in support.

Biden White House plans nationwide victory lap to promote benefits of COVID-19 relief bill

Mindful of hard lessons learned by the previous Democratic administration, President Joe Biden and top aides are planning a nationwide tour to sell Americans on the benefits of the newly passed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. Biden will launch the effort with a White House ceremony on Friday to sign the bill, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history and his first big legislative victory since taking office in January.

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. The measure provides $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution. Forecasters expect it to supercharge the U.S. economic recovery.

Analysis: Despite Republican opposition, red states fare well in Biden's COVID-19 bill

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill was crafted without Republican input and passed Congress without a single Republican vote. Nevertheless, Republican-leaning states are due to get a disproportionate share of many of its benefits. States that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November election are due to get a larger amount of education and child-care aid per resident than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees.

