Return of Sonowal govt in Assam a foregone conclusion: Jitendra Singh

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:06 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the return of the Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam with a decisive mandate is a foregone conclusion due to the all-round development carried out by it in the last five years and restoration of peace in the state.

Singh, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), also said that the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had successfully pulled out Assam from a long nightmare of insurgency, road blockades, violence and misgovernance.

''If you ask the common man in the streets, he will tell you without any doubt that the return of the BJP government is a foregone conclusion,'' he told reporters here.

Singh, who has been campaigning for the BJP for the coming Assam assembly elections, said there has been a perfect coordination between the Centre and the state after the Sonowal government came to power five years ago.

In the last five years, the minister said, many of the central schemes and centrally funded projects have been fast-tracked.

This also reflected in the excellent management of COVID pandemic, which was evidently better in Assam, compared to many other states of the country, he said. Singh said the BJP is a 24x7 cadre based political party and not a seasonal outfit like the Congress.

He said under Prime Minister Modi, everyone has worked round-the-clock for the last seven years to bring about transformation in Assam, which the people of the state have witnessed and that precisely is the basis of the party's confidence that the BJP-led government would return to power second time with a ''decisive mandate''. He said, over the last seven years, there was not a single week or a fortnight, when he personally did not visit the northeastern region and under the instructions of Modi, eight Union ministers were visiting different regions of the Northeast every fortnight. PTI ACB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

