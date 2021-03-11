Left Menu

UP BJP announces state working committee, lists permanent, special invitees

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:32 IST
The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Thursday announced the names of 323 members of its state working committee, and also listed permanent and special invitees to the panel.

Twenty-eight senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several state and central ministers, have been included as permanent invitees, according to a statement.

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has announced the names of members of the state working committee, permanent invitees and special invitees, state unit media co-in-charge Himanshu Dubey said.

All the party's district presidents, district in-charges and mayors will be invitee members of the state working committee, he said.

A total of 94 leaders, including MPs and cabinet ministers like Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swami Prasad Maurya, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon and Anil Rajbhar, have been made special invitees, he added. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are going to be held just about a year from now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

