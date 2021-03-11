Left Menu

Nandigram incident: Akhilesh makes insinuations, demands probe into 'attack' on Mamata

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:44 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday demanded a probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during electioneering in Nandigram and hoped that people would elect her their CM once again.

Accusing the BJP of hatching pre-poll conspiracies against the Trinamool Congress and Banerjee, Yadav asserted that people in West Bengal know Mamata Banerjee has been the sole popular chief minister of the state.

“The BJP may hatch as many conspiracies as they want… how many more such incidents might take place?” Yadav said while talking to reporters at the residence of his party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burq here.

“I hope the people of Bengal will once again elect Mamata Banerjee. The people know if there is any popular chief minister, it is Mamata Banerjee,” said Yadav.

Replying to a radiogram incident, “It should be investigated. The people who attacked or those at whose behest this incident took place should be exposed.” The SP chief said his party is organising a training camp in Moradabad from Friday.

“What should be the future strategy and the way for the party to fight the BJP will be discussed among other things by leaders and workers,” he said.

He alleged the BJP is destroying all institutions of democracy and it is dangerous for everyone.

'We are a democratic and secular country and this is the biggest identity of our country. It is a secular country where Hindus, Muslims, Sikh, Christians and all others live together. They (BJP) are working to end it. That is why the Samajwadi Party will remove this government with the help of people and youths,” he said.

