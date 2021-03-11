Cong demands judicial probe into death of rape survivor's father in road accident in Kanpur

The Congress on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the death of a rape survivor's father in a road accident in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and questioned the silence of Prime minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to control crime against women, contrary to the claims being made of ''beti bachao'' (save the girl child).

Advertisement

''We demand that the family be duly compensated. We demand a judicial inquiry and we demand that the insensitive government wakes up and owns up its moral responsibility,'' she said.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by Golu Yadav and Deepu on Monday.

While the medical examination of the rape survivor was going on at the community health centre, her father went out for a cup of tea and was hit by a truck.

The family members has alleged it was a planned murder.

The prime accused in the rape case, Golu Yadav, son of a police sub-inspector posted in Kannauj, was arrested earlier and efforts were underway to nab his brother Saurabh and friend Deepu, a police officer had said on Wednesday.

The Congress spokesperson said the government has not uttered a single word on the incident that involves the killing of the father of a rape survivor in Kanpur.

''Prime minister Narendra Modi should at least speak a word about the incident, but he has remained silent. So is Home minister Amit Shah, who is busy in toppling non-BJP governments in the country and in polarising elections.

''Chief minister Adityanath should resign taking moral responsibility of this incident as he has also not spoken about it at all,'' she told reporters.

She said the incident came to light after the government celebrated International Women's Day making tall claims about women safety.

Shrinate said it is no surprise to her that the main accused is the son of a police officer and the abject silence of Yogi Adityanath or Amit Shah or PM Modi is ''very-very questionable. They are conspicuous by their silence.'' The Congress leader said Yogi Adityanath has the time to go and campaign in West Bengal and talk about crime against women, but what about his own track record in UP.

''Who is going to be responsible for that, right under your nose,'' she asked.

''We hope Mr Modi will find this worthy of a mention, but, what disturbs me the most is that the woman MP from UP, who also is the Union Minister for Women and Child Development is absolutely silent on this and not a word from her has come. I hope she will break her silence because security of women is not an irrelevant issue,'' she said in a swipe at Smriti Irani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)