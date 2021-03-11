KC(M) leader quits party alleging it fielded CPI(M) member as party's candidate for Piravom assembly seat

A leader of the Kerala Congress (M) quit the party on Thursday alleging it has fielded a CPI(M) member as candidate for the Piravom assembly seat for the April 6 assembly election.

Kerala Congress (M) is a constituent of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front The front had allocated the Piravom Assembly seat in Ernakulam district to the KC(M), which joined the LDF a few months ago after severing its decades-old ties with the Congress-led UDF.

Advertisement

Jills Periappuram, who quit the KC(M), alleged that Sindhumol Jacob's candidature in Piravom constituency was a case of ''payment seat''.

Periappuram claimed he was considered by the KC(M) as the LDF candidate for the constituency but party chairman Jose K Mani ''ditched'' him by handing over the seat to Sindhumol, a CPI(M) member from Uzhavoor in Kottayam district.

Interestingly, Uzhavoor local committee of the CPI(M) on Thursday ''expelled'' Sindhumol Jacob from the party for ''anti-party'' activities, a day after the Kerala Congress (M) fielded her as the LDF's Piravom assembly candidate.

Sindhumol, a homoeopathy doctor, was a member of the CPI(M)'s Uzhavoor North branch committee.

However, CPI(M) Kottayam district committee secretary V N Vasavan said she has not been expelled from the party.

As per the CPI(M)'s organisational rules, a member is expelled from the party by its district unit.

The Kottayam district committee has not taken such a decision, Vasavan told reporters in Kottayam.

The CPI(M) leader also praised the leadership qualities of Sindhumol, who is vice president of the Uzhavoor block panchayat, saying she had effectively handled all the responsibilities given to her by the party.

Sindhumol, a former president of the Uzhavoor gram panchayat, said she was fielded as the LDF candidate with the knowledge of the CPI(M) leadership.

She said when the Kerala Congress (M) leadership approached her offering Piravom seat, she had informed them she would not fight the polls without the consent of the CPI(M).

She said the leadership of the two parties had held discussions before announcing her candidature.

Sindhumol said since Piravom is the KC(M) seast she would be fighting the polls on its ''two leaves'' symbol.

Periappuram, who was the state vice president of the Youth Front (M)--the youth wing of the KC(M), alleged that the ''expulsion'' of Sinhumol was a ''drama'' and Jose K Mani ''sold'' the seat for money.

Sindhumol rejected the allegations, describing it as baseless.

KC(M) sources expressed hope that Periappuram and his supporters will end their protests and work for the victory of Sindhumol.

The Piravom constituency is currently represented by Anoop Jacob, a UDF member belonging to Kerala Congress (Jacob).

The KC(M) on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the Assembly polls from 12 seats.

According to the list, Jose K Mani would contest from Pala Assembly constituency, the seat held by his father and veteran Kerala Congress leader late K M Mani for over 50 years till his demise in 2019.

Party leaders and MLAs Roshy Augustine and Dr N Jayaraj would fight from their sitting seats of Idukki and Kanjirappally respectively.

Sindhumol is the lone woman in the list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)