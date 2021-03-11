Adityanath govt spending crores of rupees on ads to hide failures, mislead people: Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of spending crores of rupees on advertisements and event management to hide its failures and mislead people.

''The Adityanath government is running only with the help of PR, hoardings, branding and false event management,'' he said in a statement here.

''The government is constantly trying to mislead the public by spending crores of rupees of hard earned money of the people on advertisements and events while the situation in the state has gone from bad to worse,'' Lallu claimed.

The BJP came to power by using false propaganda and catchy slogans, but it neither lived up to the confidence shown in it by the people nor fulfilled its promises, the Congress leader claimed.

The government is engaged in branding itself through slogans and big hoardings to hide its failures, Lallu said.

The UPCC president claimed that a tweet and a video recently released from the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office regarding recruitment of 'lekhpals' was a blatant and cruel joke on the unemployed youth of the state who would definitely give a befitting reply to it in the Assembly polls.

The tweet was removed when the Congress exposed the reality, he claimed.

Lallu also targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party over their silence in the issue, and asked if they had reached an understanding with the BJP.

The BJP had promised to provide 70 lakh jobs in five years but the chief minister himself admitted that the government has given only four lakh jobs till now, the state Congress chief said.

Of the 24 different types of recruitment advertised by the government, 22 are still pending, Lallu added.

