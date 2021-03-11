Left Menu

Modi, Shah lacked courtesy to enquire about Bengal CM's wellbeing after 'attack': TMC leader

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:45 IST
Modi, Shah lacked courtesy to enquire about Bengal CM's wellbeing after 'attack': TMC leader

The TMC on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ''lacked the courtesy'' to enquire about the health condition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who sustained injuries in Nandigram during a poll campaign the day before.

Party's Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told reporters here that it would have taken a few minutes for the two BJP heavyweights to call up and find out about the TMC supremo's wellbeing, but none of them made an effort.

Stressing that the Election Commission should ''take note'' of the security lapse and ''attack on Banerjee'', veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said some BJP leaders had shared provocative posts and memes on social media about the CM, prior to her Nandigram visit.

Referring to Modi's assertion that ''Didi's scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram'' during his recent Brigade rally here, Roy said, ''Such comments show how crude, crass and tasteless they (BJP leaders) are.'' ''The comment takes a whole different meaning now. The PM shouldn't have said such things,'' the Lok Sabha MP said.

Alluding to Banerjee's e-scooter ride from her residence to Nabanna and back as a mark of protest against the fuel hike, the PM had said that her two-wheeler will topple in Nandigram, where she has crossed swords with her former aide and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Chatterjee further said the party has asked activists and supporters across the state to exercise restraint and not organise protests against the attack carried out on Banerjee as that would inconvenience people.

Hundreds of TMC supporters took out rallies, blocked roads and raised anti-BJP slogans in various parts of the state on Thursday against the alleged attack on the CM.

A scuffle had broken out during the day between the members of the two parties at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram, where the TMC boss had fell and suffered injuries on her left leg and waist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Unions drugs regulator approved Johnson Johnsons single dose vaccine, and the European Commission extended its scheme requiring authorisation for vaccine exports until the end of June due to continued concerns about supplies w...

IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

Several IOC members on Thursday reminded Tokyo Olympic organizers about the potential negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed games.Tokyo organizers say a final decision about fans from abroad will be mad...

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpools Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his sides victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a positive injection to our morale. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of...

Navjot Sidhu writes to Punjab DGP for revision of ration money allowance of state police personnel

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has written to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, expressing shock and concern over the meagre ration money allowance RMA paid to constables of the Punjab Armed Police and the Indian Reserve Police batt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021