Left Menu

Cong identifies 25 constituencies allotted by DMK; to fight BJP in five

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:01 IST
Cong identifies 25 constituencies allotted by DMK; to fight BJP in five

The DMK and Congress on Thursday reached an agreement on the 25 seats the latter will field its candidates from for the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, with the national party set to lock horns with rival BJP in five segments including two in Kanyakumari.

The AIADMK allotted six seats to former Union Minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and one segment to a local outfit, with candidates of both parties set to contest on the ruling party's Two Leaves symbol.

With today's allocations, AIADMK, eyeing a third record term, would face the polls from 189 of the 234 seats while two more are yet to be allotted.

DMK and ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) agreed upon the six segments the latter will fight from, including four reserved constituencies.

MDMK leader Vaiko also named candidates for all six seats his party has been allotted by the DMK, where it will contest on lead partner's Rising Sun symbol.

Further, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam struck a poll pact with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and allotted it six seats including Ambur and Palayamkottai to its partner.

The DMK and Congress agreed on the 25 seats the national party will contest from and this includes five segments presently represented by its party MLAs.

The Congress will take on BJP in Colachel and Vilavankode, both in Kanyakumari, besides Karaikudi and Udhagamandalam--all held by it and Coimbatore South.

Tenkasi, Nanguneri (won by the party in 2016 but lost to AIADMK in 2019 bypoll), Srivillliputhur and Velachery in Chennai are the other seats allotted to it by DMK.

Similarly, VCK will contest from Kattumannarkoil, Arakkonam, Cheyyur, Vanur-- all reserved constituencies and Nagapattinam and Tiruporur, party leader and Lok Sabha member Thol.Thirumavalavan told reporters.

AIADMK ally TMC will fight elections from six seats including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Patukkotai on the Two Leaves symbol, party chief Vasan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Unions drugs regulator approved Johnson Johnsons single dose vaccine, and the European Commission extended its scheme requiring authorisation for vaccine exports until the end of June due to continued concerns about supplies w...

IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

Several IOC members on Thursday reminded Tokyo Olympic organizers about the potential negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed games.Tokyo organizers say a final decision about fans from abroad will be mad...

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpools Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his sides victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a positive injection to our morale. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of...

Navjot Sidhu writes to Punjab DGP for revision of ration money allowance of state police personnel

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has written to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, expressing shock and concern over the meagre ration money allowance RMA paid to constables of the Punjab Armed Police and the Indian Reserve Police batt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021