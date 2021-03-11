Left Menu

Eurovision organisers reject Belarusian song entry, threaten disqualification

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday rejected the Belarusian entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest and said the country risked being disqualified if it did not change its entry or submit a new one. The Belarusian entry, by a band that has released songs mocking protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, has sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:10 IST
Eurovision organisers reject Belarusian song entry, threaten disqualification

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday rejected the Belarusian entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest and said the country risked being disqualified if it did not change its entry or submit a new one.

The Belarusian entry, by a band that has released songs mocking protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, has sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition. "It was concluded that the song puts the non-political nature of the Contest in question," the EBU said in a statement. "In addition, recent reactions to the proposed entry risk bringing the reputation of the ESC into disrepute."

The entry, by Galasy ZMesta, features lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line" and has received 5,800 likes and 40,000 dislikes on the competition's official YouTube page since Tuesday, with more than half a million views. To critics, allowing the entry to be performed would add legitimacy to a violent crackdown launched by Lukashenko against mass unrest that swept the country following an August election. Demonstrators say the vote was rigged to extend his 27-year rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK delays post-Brexit import checks to give more time to prepare

Britain on Thursday delayed the introduction of a range of post-Brexit import checks on goods from the European Union by around six months, saying businesses needed more time to prepare because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Unions drugs regulator approved Johnson Johnsons single dose vaccine, and the European Commission extended its scheme requiring authorisation for vaccine exports until the end of June due to continued concerns about supplies w...

IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

Several IOC members on Thursday reminded Tokyo Olympic organizers about the potential negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed games.Tokyo organizers say a final decision about fans from abroad will be mad...

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpools Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his sides victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a positive injection to our morale. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021