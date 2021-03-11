Farmers in Haryana block roads, protest outside BJP MLA's residence

Haryana farmers on Thursday blocked traffic in Jind and Hisar while some of them protested outside a ruling party MLA's residence, a day after a no-confidence motion focussed on the farmers' issue was defeated in the state Assembly.

A group of farmers held a protest in Sirsa and Jind to protest against those Haryana legislators who had not backed the no-confidence motion. The protesting farmers also blocked Hisar-Jind road for some time and raised slogans against the state government.

A large number of farmers held a protest outside the Prem Nagar residence of ruling BJP's Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel objecting to a remark made by him in the state Assembly. The protesters claimed Goel had made some indirect remark in the context of farmers.

On Wednesday, Congress members had rushed to the Well of the House taking objection to the remark made by Goel while he was speaking on the no-confidence motion moved against the BJP-JJP government by the main opposition party.

The protesting farmers also said they will not allow BJP and JJP MLAs to enter their villages to address any public meeting because they were not putting pressure on the Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

Goel was not at his residence when the farmers were demonstrating outside.

In Sirsa, a group of farmers burnt an effigy of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and local MLA Gopal Kanda. They said Kanda had not stood with the farmers and voted against the no-confidence motion.

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana had survived the floor test on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the no-confidence motion moved against it by the main opposition Congress.

The motion was defeated following the division of votes. Fifty-five members had voted against the motion while 32 legislators had backed it.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Chandigarh on Thursday, senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said had former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda resigned along with all his party MLAs instead of bringing a no-confidence motion, then, by evening the government would have collapsed.

He claimed that a huge rebellion would have taken place against the BJP all over the country, which would have given great power to the farmers forcing the Centre to repeal the three “black agricultural laws”.

Notably, Chautala had recently resigned as MLA over the farmers issue.

