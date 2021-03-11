Left Menu

Farmers in Haryana block roads, protest outside BJP MLA's residence

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:11 IST
Farmers in Haryana block roads, protest outside BJP MLA's residence

Haryana farmers on Thursday blocked traffic in Jind and Hisar while some of them protested outside a ruling party MLA's residence, a day after a no-confidence motion focussed on the farmers' issue was defeated in the state Assembly.

A group of farmers held a protest in Sirsa and Jind to protest against those Haryana legislators who had not backed the no-confidence motion. The protesting farmers also blocked Hisar-Jind road for some time and raised slogans against the state government.

A large number of farmers held a protest outside the Prem Nagar residence of ruling BJP's Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel objecting to a remark made by him in the state Assembly. The protesters claimed Goel had made some indirect remark in the context of farmers.

On Wednesday, Congress members had rushed to the Well of the House taking objection to the remark made by Goel while he was speaking on the no-confidence motion moved against the BJP-JJP government by the main opposition party.

The protesting farmers also said they will not allow BJP and JJP MLAs to enter their villages to address any public meeting because they were not putting pressure on the Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

Goel was not at his residence when the farmers were demonstrating outside.

In Sirsa, a group of farmers burnt an effigy of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and local MLA Gopal Kanda. They said Kanda had not stood with the farmers and voted against the no-confidence motion.

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana had survived the floor test on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the no-confidence motion moved against it by the main opposition Congress.

The motion was defeated following the division of votes. Fifty-five members had voted against the motion while 32 legislators had backed it.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Chandigarh on Thursday, senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said had former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda resigned along with all his party MLAs instead of bringing a no-confidence motion, then, by evening the government would have collapsed.

He claimed that a huge rebellion would have taken place against the BJP all over the country, which would have given great power to the farmers forcing the Centre to repeal the three “black agricultural laws”.

Notably, Chautala had recently resigned as MLA over the farmers issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK delays post-Brexit import checks to give more time to prepare

Britain on Thursday delayed the introduction of a range of post-Brexit import checks on goods from the European Union by around six months, saying businesses needed more time to prepare because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Unions drugs regulator approved Johnson Johnsons single dose vaccine, and the European Commission extended its scheme requiring authorisation for vaccine exports until the end of June due to continued concerns about supplies w...

IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

Several IOC members on Thursday reminded Tokyo Olympic organizers about the potential negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed games.Tokyo organizers say a final decision about fans from abroad will be mad...

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpools Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his sides victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a positive injection to our morale. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021