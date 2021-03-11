Left Menu

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi takes back candidature from Mariani seat

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:29 IST
Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi takes back candidature from Mariani seat

The newly floated Raijor Dal on Thursday announced that its chief and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi will withdraw his nomination from Mariani constituency and contest only from Sivasagar seat.

Addressing a press conference here, Raijor Dal Working President Bhasco De Saikia said the decision to withdraw Gogoi's nomination from Mariani was taken primarily to ensure defeat of the BJP from the constituency.

''Though Akhil Gogoi would have won Mariani very easily as it is his home constituency, but we took this decision only to help form an anti-BJP government in Assam.

''Our this step has now ensured that BJP will be defeated in Mariani,'' he added.

Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and it was anticipated that he would have a direct contest with Gogoi.

With Gogoi leaving Mariani, the three-time heavyweight Congress MLA will now have a direct fight with BJP's Ramani Tanti, a lesser known face.

Gogoi had also filed nomination from Sivasagar constituency, from where he will contest, Saikia told reporters here.

Sivasagar and Mariani are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts.The first measur...

UPDATE 2-Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94 effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said ...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims at four-month low; labor market slowly improving

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a four-month low last week as an improving public health environment allows more segments of the economy to reopen, putting the labor market recovery back on track.St...

DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries

Thousands of Delhi University DU teachers went on a strike on Thursday to protest non-payment of salaries for the past six months.The call for a university shutdown was given by the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday as m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021