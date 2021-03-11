Evening of patriotic songs to mark Delhi govt's series of events under 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'

The Delhi government will roll out its 75-week-long series of programmes to be held under 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' by hosting an evening of patriotic songs at Connaught Place's Central Park on Friday, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event on Friday by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Advertisement

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said the government has decided to organise a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022.

States and Union Territories will also organize programmes on Friday, he said. Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the preparations for the roll out of programmes and events under 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' with Delhi Chief Secretary and other senior officers and asked them to constitute a committee for the event's planning and smooth execution.

''Advised the Chief Secretary to expeditiously constitute the State Level Committee to plan and oversee the smooth implementation of events and programs,'' Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

A Delhi government statement said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called upon people to make India the number one nation in the world.

''Let's create an India which is inspired by the dreams of our freedom fighters and martyrs, and an India inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya,'' he said.

Delhi Tourism department will organise the event marking the year-long activities that will continue as part of the celebrations. The event will be open for public but entry will be limited to maintain COVID-19 norms and guidelines, it said.

The 75 week-long programmes organised by the city government will highlight Delhi's role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years, including the vision of Delhi for 2047, when India will complete its 100 years of Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)