Algerian president sets June 12 for early legislative elections

Algerian president sets June 12 for early legislative electionsReuters | Algiers | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:53 IST
Algerian President Abelmadjid Tebboune has set June 12 as a date for early legislative elections, the presidency said on Thursday.
Tebboune announced last month the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and called early elections without setting a date.
