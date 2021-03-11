Algerian president sets June 12 for early legislative elections

Algerian President Abelmadjid Tebboune has set June 12 as a date for early legislative elections, the presidency said on Thursday.

Tebboune announced last month the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and called early elections without setting a date.

