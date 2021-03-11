Left Menu

Govt unable to see problems of farmers: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:17 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government over its stand on the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, saying the dispensation is unable to see the problems of farmers.

Chaudhary was speaking at a Kisan panchayat in Bhojpur town, according to a communique by the party.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, ''Instead of uniting the society, they talk about 2013 communal riots whenever they visit western UP.'' ''They can't see the problems of farmers. The government is inhuman,'' Chaudhary alleged.

The RLD vice president accused the BJP of trying to divide the society.

''The BJP wants to divide the society but now the farmers of every caste and community are aware about its intentions. No one can fool them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

