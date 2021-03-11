Left Menu

Mamata injury : EC asks WB admn to be more cautious about security for VVIPs

All DMs and the police administration have to be very alert when such figures come to the state to campaign for the coming elections, the official said.Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was hurt while campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday evening hours after she filed her nomination to contest from the seat in East Midnapore district, where she will take on her one time protege and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:57 IST
Mamata injury : EC asks WB admn to be more cautious about security for VVIPs
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hurt, the Election Commission has asked the state administration to be more cautious while planning for security arrangements for high-profile VVIPs when they campaign for the coming assembly election, an EC official said.

The state chief election officer Ariz Aftab along with ADG (Law and Order) and state nodal officer Jagmohan held virtual meetings with district magistrates in the state and asked to adopt strict security measures.

''The EC has said security arrangements must be made in a very cautious manner. We cannot be casual when it involves important high-profile VVIPs like the prime minister and the chief ministers. All DMs and the police administration have to be very alert when such figures come to the state to campaign for the coming elections,'' the official said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was hurt while campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday evening hours after she filed her nomination to contest from the seat in East Midnapore district, where she will take on her one time protege and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. She is now admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital here.

Following the incident, the EC secretariat has sought reports from chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dubey by Friday 5pm.

Two EC special observers are likely to visit Purba Medinipur district on Friday in connection with the incident and hold meetings with senior officials in the district, sources in the CEO office said.

The eight-phased election to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Several important leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of several states have been visiting the state for campaigning.

Modi and Shah will be visiting West Bengal several more times for campaigning, BJP sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021