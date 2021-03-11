Left Menu

Rahul condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.

Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 93.

She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

''My homage to Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini Ji. She will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening and her teachings will continue to guide @Brahmakumaris across the world. Om Shanti!'' Gandhi tweeted.

