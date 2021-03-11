Rahul condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:02 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.
Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 93.
She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.
''My homage to Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini Ji. She will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening and her teachings will continue to guide @Brahmakumaris across the world. Om Shanti!'' Gandhi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala polls: CPI-M slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks on gold smuggling case
Rahul Gandhi to speak on democracy at virtual event on March 2
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre on fuel prices, says 'Modi govt's pitch is full of high inflation'
Kerala: Rahul Gandhi takes dip in Arabian Sea with fishermen
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address students of Cornell University on Democracy