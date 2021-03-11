Left Menu

Brahma Kumaris' chief Dadi Hriday Mohini dies at 93

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:17 IST
Dadi Hriday Mohini, the chief administrator of the spiritual movement Brahma Kumaris, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 93.

She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the past 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

Her mortal remains will be brought to the organisation headquarters on Abu Road in Jaipur and people will be allowed to pay their respect to the 'Rajyogini' on Friday. Her last rites will be performed on March 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her demise and said she would be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment.

''Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini Ji will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment. She played a pivotal role in spreading the positive message of the Brahma Kumaris family globally. Anguished by her passing away. Om Shanti,” Modi said on Twitter.

Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and many other leaders also condoled her demise.

Chief Minister Gehlot tweeted, ''My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini Ji, the Chief of Brahma Kumaris. She devoted herself to the service of humanity and inspired people towards the spiritual path. My thoughts are with her followers...may God give them strength.'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Dadi Hriday Mohini would be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.

''My homage to Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini Ji. She will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening and her teachings will continue to guide @Brahmakumaris across the world. Om Shanti!'' Gandhi tweeted. Dadi Hriday Mohini was appointed as the chief administrator of the organisation after the death of Dadi Janki a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

