Biden set to sign $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

President Joe Biden is set to sign into law Thursday the USD 1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

He originally planned to sign the bill on Friday. But the White House moved that up to Thursday afternoon, hours before the president plans to give his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill actually arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than than anticipated. "We want to move as fast as possible," he said.

He added, "We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!"

